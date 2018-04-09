The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

In 2016 New Times begged the Lorde for a visit from one of the world's most intriguing pop stars. The 21-year-old New Zealand-born singer/songwriter had skipped Miami and most of the South on her Pure Heroine tour, but she's finally making her way down to the Magic City this Thursday on her Melodrama sojourn with supporting acts Run the Jewels and Mitski. The concert at the American Airlines Arena is sure to be worth the wait.
Reggaeton OG Daddy Yankee hits E11even this week, and Paul van Dyk shuts down Heart — literally — when he plays the last set at the Downtown Miami club after last week's surprise announcement about the imminent closure.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, April 9
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ashley Pezzotti: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fox Brothers: 10 p.m., Free. The Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-0199, regentcocktailclub.com.
Kid Rock Cruise Pre-Party: 6 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Vivica Genaux: 7:30 p.m., $55. The M Building, 194 NW 30th St., Miami, 305-573-2130, thembuilding.com.
Tuesday, April 10
Alex Hernandez Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
JP Figueroa Quartet: 7 p.m., $5. Bird Road Art District, Near Bird Road and The Palmetto Expwy, Miami, 305-467-6819, thebirdroadartdistrict.com.
Mike Gerber: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Pick Matt: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Symphony of the Americas: Conrad Tao: 7:45 p.m., $62-$85. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Wednesday, April 11
Coco Jelly With Reid Waters: 11 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Cotton Club Night: 7 p.m., Free. Rouge, 908 71st St., Miami Beach, 305-720-9125, rougemiamibeach.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fanny Sarkozy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Fat Sun: 11 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Gold Coast Jazz: The Four Freshmen: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Miami Music Festival P'Opera: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Tim Jago Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
XXI New Music Miami ISCM Festival: Holocaust Remembrance Concert: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Thursday, April 12
Andres Mata: 7:30 p.m., $20. Teatro Roca, 500 Southwest 127th Ave., Miami.
Axel Boman: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Exos: 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Falter: 9 p.m., $6. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Hector Molina: 8 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Honoring Yom Hashoah: Our Yiddish Legacy in Song: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Lauren Henderson: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Leslie Grace: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Lorde: 7 p.m., $39.50-$99.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Magela Herrera Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Mixtura Band: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, April 13
Anja Schneider: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Damion Yancy: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Descendents: 7 p.m., $34. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Dick Dale: 8 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
East End Dubs: 10 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Fernando Ferrone Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Gareth Emery: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Glen Phillips Of Toad The Wet Sprocket: 8 p.m., $150. Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton.
Irie: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
J.Phlip: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Jim Wurster Experience: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
JT & Los Inmigrantes: 8 p.m., $12. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Leslie Cartaya: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Luciano Pereyra: 9 p.m., $69-$99. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Mike Attack: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Paul van Dyk: 10 p.m., $20-$50. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Raúl di Blasio: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
The Revivalists: 8:30 p.m., $30-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Rockapocalypse: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sheba the Mississippi Queen & Roach Thompson: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.
The Edwards Twins: 6 p.m., $42.06-$60.75. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Till Von Sein: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Tim Engelhardt: 10 p.m., $15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Saturday, April 14
Audiohazard: 10 p.m., $20-$60. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Black Kvlt Festival 5: With Hobbs' Angel of Death, Profanatica, and others, 6 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Boots & Bourbon Country Music Festival: 12 p.m., $30-$45. Quiet Waters Park Drive, 401 S Powerline Rd, Deerfield Beach.
Brooke Evers: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Carole Ann Taylor Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Daddy Yankee: 10 p.m., $40/$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Danish String Quartet: 8 p.m., $57.50-$67.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Dr. Dog: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
FIU Symphony Orchestra: Stravinsky's The Firebird: 7:30 p.m., $13. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
The French Horn Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kmln: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Maurice Ravel: A Musical Journey: 7:30 p.m., $35-$115. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
OMD: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark: 7 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Philippe Noël: 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Rick Springfield: With Night Ranger and the Romantics, 6 p.m., $20-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Roy Davis, Jr.: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sharpsound: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
South Beach Chamber Ensemble: Mozart on the Move: 3 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Stage, 1100 Lincoln Rd., Miami.
Tale of Us and Âme: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Sunday, April 15
Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Andrade: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Armada Fania: 6 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Blond:ish: 10 p.m., $20-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
EnVee Live on Lincoln: 1 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Stage, 1100 Lincoln Rd., Miami.
Florida Chamber Orchestra Presents: Music In The Movies: 5 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jake Miller: 7:30 p.m., $20. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Lauren Henderson: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Reggae Sundays: Warrior King: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The South Florida Flute Orchestra: 4 p.m., Free. Metaphysical Chapel, 1480 Southwest 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
The Oh Hellos: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
