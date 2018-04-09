The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

In 2016 New Times begged the Lorde for a visit from one of the world's most intriguing pop stars. The 21-year-old New Zealand-born singer/songwriter had skipped Miami and most of the South on her Pure Heroine tour, but she's finally making her way down to the Magic City this Thursday on her Melodrama sojourn with supporting acts Run the Jewels and Mitski. The concert at the American Airlines Arena is sure to be worth the wait.

Reggaeton OG Daddy Yankee hits E11even this week, and Paul van Dyk shuts down Heart — literally — when he plays the last set at the Downtown Miami club after last week's surprise announcement about the imminent closure.