The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It's a great week for rock 'n' roll fans in Miami. Queens of the Stone Age will hit Bayfront Park Tuesday night, and local heavyweights Viniloversus, Heavy Drag, and SunGhosts will play at venues around town this week. But it can't all be good news. Bhad Bhabie — AKA the "Cash Me Ousside" girl — somehow milked her 15 minutes of talk-show fame into a show at the Hangar. If you're paying for that one, it's on you.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, April 30
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fox Brothers: 10 p.m., Free. The Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-0199, regentcocktailclub.com.
Ira Sullivan: 8 p.m., $10-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
John Daversa: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, May 1
Carlos Camillo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Josiah Boornazian: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Queens of the Stone Age: 7:30 p.m., $25.25-$70.75. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Sine Cura: 8 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, May 2
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
Dean Mason, Scotty Boy & Edgar V: 10 p.m., Free. Sway Nightclub, 111 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
DZA: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
The French Horn Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Maension: With Sinaro and Shadow Reborn, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Tal Cohen and Magela Herrera: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Thursday, May 3
DJ Kass: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Dorian Avilla: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Fashen: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Pepe Montes Trio: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Sango: 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Todrick Hall: 8 p.m., $20-$225. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Victor Wooten Band: 8 p.m., $34.50-$59.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Friday, May 4
Atif Aslam & Neha Kakkar: 8:30 p.m., $45-$300. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Bhad Bhabie: 8 p.m., $0-$125. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Borgeous: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
BPM Vol. 2: With Sohn Jamal, gry.clds, Lautlos, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Cande Anderson Duo: 8 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt, 3312 Northeast 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale.
Damion Yancy: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
December Beaches: With True Vine and Sister System, 10 p.m., $5-$10. 229, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.
El Mundo: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Eva Ayllon: 8 p.m., $56.60-$94.34. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.
Glenda del Monte: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Hare of Dawg: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Heavy Drag: 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
I-Octane: 11 p.m., $0-$15. Yard House, 601 Silks Run Ste. 1490, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-9950, yardhouse.com.
Karen Martello: 9 p.m., $25-$40. Canaima Doral, 5401 NW 79th Ave., Doral, 786-452-9350, canaimadoral.com.
Lauren Henderson: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Lil Jon: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
May the 4th Be With You: With Negative Spin, the Brand, Off Orbit, and Stardust One, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Petre Inspirescu: 10 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Ska Wars: With Jacuzzi Fuzz, Spred the Dub, and DJ Rudeboi Shuffle, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sonny East: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Steve Angello: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Taimur & Voigtmann: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Timbalive: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Toma La Ruta: Soda Stereo Tribute: 10 p.m., $20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Viniloversus: 9 p.m., $20. Blind Pig, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-392-0687, facebook.com/BlindPigMiami.
Saturday, May 5
Aroop Roy: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Bush Tetras: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Extravaganza: With Left-Handed Jacket, Firstworld, SunGhosts, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Dada Life: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Dateless: 10 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
El Chacal & Baby Lores: 10 p.m., $40. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.
Elephante: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
E.R.N.E.S.T.O: With Black V Neck, Ayarez, and Supra., 9 p.m., Free. Blind Pig, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-392-0687, facebook.com/BlindPigMiami.
Hymn for Her: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Innov Gnawa: 8 p.m., $20. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Jeezy: 11 p.m., $40-$100. 247 23rd St, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach.
Jim Wurster and Karen Feldner: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Johnny Ventura and Jandy Ventura: 8 p.m., $45. Club Tipico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St, Miami.
Luna Live: 9 p.m., Free. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.
Movement Pre-Party: 10 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Rae Sremmurd: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Roger Sanchez: 9 p.m., $20-$60. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.
Sandrino: 6 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Lox: 8 p.m., $15-$100. Sidebar Miami, 337 Southwest 8th St., Miami.
Tony Succar: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Yvette Norwood-Tiger: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Sunday, May 6
Alexander Gavrylyuk: 5 p.m., $35. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Meraises and Marcello Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Pineapple Sundays: 2 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Reggae Sundays: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Skillet and For King & Country: 7 p.m., $20-$65. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Terrorizer: 8 p.m., $15/$20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
