The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Now that you beefed up your vinyl collection on Record Store Day, you might be in the mood for some live music. You're in luck — there are some major names headed to South Florida this week.
David Foster brings his Hitman Tour to the Arsht Center Wednesday, and the high-flying Pink plays the BB&T Center that same night. The Foo Fighters return to South Florida at Coral Sky Amphitheater the following day, and Bad Bunny closes out the week at the American Airlines Arena.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, April 23
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fox Brothers: 10 p.m., Free. The Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-0199, regentcocktailclub.com.
Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma: 8 p.m., $75-$120. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
The Garden: With Tijuana Panthers and Cowgirl Clue, 7 p.m., $13-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Tuesday, April 24
The Love Below: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mike Gerber: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Nicole Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, April 25
CeeLo Green: 9 p.m., $50-$65. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 305-534-8800, faena.com.
David Foster: 8 p.m., $39-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Harry Romero, Jose Estrada & Kristen Knight: 10 p.m., Free. SWAY Nightclub, 111 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Ken Burkhart: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Patrick M: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Pink: 7:30 p.m., $43.20-$499.95. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Rose Max and Ramaties: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Soft Moon & Boy Harsher: 8:30 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Tropic SoundBite Nights: 6 p.m., Free. Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-577-3344, baysidemarketplace.com.
Thursday, April 26
10,000 Maniacs: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$64.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Alan Parsons Live Project: 8 p.m., $25-$79.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Alexander Abreu & Havana D'Primera: 8 p.m., $35-$70. Studio 60, 2300 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-260-0025.
Foo Fighters: 7:30 p.m., $37-$91. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Gumby Navedo: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Magela Herrera Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Michael Weiskopf: 8 p.m., Free. 305 Brews, 3535 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-391-0122, facebook.com/305brews.
Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Palo Santo: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
WDNA Miami Downtown Jazz Festival: 12 p.m., Free. Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami.
Friday, April 27
Aldo Salvent Quartet: 7 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.
Anthony Attalla: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only Bar, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Baba Stiltz: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
The Bolero Ball: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Dubloadz: With Oolacile and Infekt., 10 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Hoj: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Jesse Marco: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Kaskade: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Modern Machines: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Oigo Experimental Trio: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Palo: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Paula Beschin and Andres Gonzalez Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Shenzi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Spring Fling: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
WDNA Miami Downtown Jazz Festival: 6 p.m., $20-$100. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Saturday, April 28
Alabanzas: 7 p.m., $37.75-$110.50. Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr, Coral Gables.
Arjona por Espinola: 7 p.m., $25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $60.50-$140.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Blunts & Blondes: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Buza: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Conjunto Progreso: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
DJ Harri: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Fumiya Tanaka: 10 p.m., $15. Treehouse Miami, 323 NW 23rd St., Miami Beach.
GG Magree: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Matthew Anthony: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
One Night In April: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Oriente: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Ras Kass: 8 p.m., $20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Safe Sound System: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Saved by the '90s: 8:30 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band: With The Black Jacket Symphony, 8 p.m., $35-$90. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Soda Stereo Tribute: 9 p.m., $20. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.
Sono Dynamo: Soda Stereo Tribute: 9 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Spiral Light: Grateful Dead Tribute: 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Funky Buddha Lounge and Brewery, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton.
Strange Bass: 8 p.m., $10-$20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Tony Succar y Su Mixtura Band: 9 p.m., $10. Wynwood 5th Avenue, 2451 Northwest 5 Ave., Miami.
WDNA Miami Downtown Jazz Festival: 12 p.m., Free. Miamarina at Bayside, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-579-6955, miamigov.com. 6 p.m., $10.25-$77.70. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
The Worm Matinee: 5 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Yanni: 7 p.m., $29-$129. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Sunday, April 29
Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Andrade: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Baby Ariel: 6 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Chameleon Musicians presents Brahms: 4 p.m., $40. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Hidden Love of Clara and Johannes: 6 p.m., $35-$122. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Raphael: 7 p.m., $60-$170. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
SoundBite SunDaze: 4 p.m., Free. Ricky's South Beach, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
