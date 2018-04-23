The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Now that you beefed up your vinyl collection on Record Store Day, you might be in the mood for some live music. You're in luck — there are some major names headed to South Florida this week.

David Foster brings his Hitman Tour to the Arsht Center Wednesday, and the high-flying Pink plays the BB&T Center that same night. The Foo Fighters return to South Florida at Coral Sky Amphitheater the following day, and Bad Bunny closes out the week at the American Airlines Arena.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.