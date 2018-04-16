The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Record Store Day finally returns this Saturday, but that's just the start. The Black Angels hit the stage at Revolution Live with the Black Lips on Tuesday — and Three Days Grace plays Culture Room that same night. The Eagles return to South Florida with Jimmy Buffett at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, and Diplo headlines at E11even after his record signing at Technique Records earlier that day.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, April 16
Denobeat Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fox Brothers: 10 p.m., Free. The Regent Cocktail Club, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-0199, regentcocktailclub.com.
Walter Parks: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, April 17
Alex Brown: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Chris Botti: 8 p.m., $55.50-$75.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
GoldLink: 8 p.m., $20-$75. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Mike Gerber: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Rosetta: 8 p.m., $13. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Scone Cash Players: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
South Florida Symphony: Celebrating Israel's 70th Anniversary: 7:30 p.m., $35-$85. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
The Black Angels: With the Black Lips, 7 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Three Days Grace: 7:30 p.m., $38.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Wednesday, April 18
Carlos Camilo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Chris Rod: 11 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Coco Jelly With Silent Addy and Disco Neil: 11 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
David Tort and Robbie Rivera: 10 p.m., $10. SWAY Nightclub, 111 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Jazz At the Yard with Tal Cohen: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Locofeels: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
PJ Aviles: 10 p.m., Free. Bodega South Beach, 1220 16th Street, Miami Beach.
Riot Agents: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Robbie Rivera: 10 p.m., Free. SWAY Nightclub, 111 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Symphonie Fantastique: 7:30 p.m., $44-$129. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Thursday, April 19
Alejandra Jimenez: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Barac: 10 p.m., $20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Blues on the Plaza: 5 p.m., Free. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.
BluLine The Artist: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
DJ Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Jambao: 11 p.m., $20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Magela Herrera Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The Muckers: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Nacho: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
One Night of Queen: 8 p.m., $38-$58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Rafa Ristallo: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Scone Cash Players: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Zarabanda: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, April 20
420 Music Fest: 4:20 p.m., $20. Churchills Pub, 5501 Northeast 2nd Ave., Miami.
420 Party with Cocodrills: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only Bar, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Blues on the Plaza: 5 p.m., Free. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.
Brklyn: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Broken Poet: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Buddha Lounge and Brewery, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton.
Call Super: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Carnage: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Chucho Valdés: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Dave DK: 10 p.m., 10pm. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Jon Secada: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
The Kinsey Sicks: 8:30 p.m., $40-$45. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Los Amigos Invisibles: 7 p.m., $38-$124. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Lucy Grau: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Michael Mayer: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble featuring Kishi Bashi: 8 p.m., $50-$70. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Othello Molineaux Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Shenzi: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Steve O'sullivan: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Vice: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Saturday, April 21
Amaury Gutierrez: 8 p.m., $47-$57. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Blues on the Plaza: 1 p.m., Free. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.
Brian Lynch: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Canson: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Climakaze: 8 p.m., $25. Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, fundarte.us/fundarte_event.php?id=239.
Coast Club: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Cortadito: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Deceased: 9 p.m., $12. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Diplo: 11 p.m., $50/$70. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Eagles: 7 p.m., $50-$500. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
Elena Colombi: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Festival of Praise Presents Texture of a Man: With Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Take 6, and James Fortune, 8 p.m., $36.50-$63.50. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Forever 27: 8 p.m., $10-$55. Avenue, 1429 Washington Ave, Miami Beach.
Fundarte Presents: Las Añez: 8 p.m., $22. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Jason Joshua & the Beholders: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Juanes: 7:30 p.m., $25.95-$346. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Kirk Franklin: 7 p.m., $55-$125. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Lapalux: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
LeNard Rutlege Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Michael Weiskopf: 8 p.m., $15. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Record Store Day Party: 11 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Through the Roots: 7:30 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Yoli Mayor: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, April 22
6ix9ine: 7 p.m., $25-$125. Club Cinema, 3251 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach, 954-785-5225, facebook.com/pages/Club-Cinema/104399369595816.
Arca Images Presents: Zarzuela From Two Shores: 5 p.m., $27. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Blues on the Plaza: 12 p.m., Free. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.
Bobby Amaru: 7 p.m., $12-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Dead Horses: 7 p.m., $20. Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Diane Ward and the Band of Virgos: 7 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Earth Day Music & Arts Festival: 5 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Fernando Ferrone Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Nightwish: 8 p.m., $45.50-$105. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Reggae Sundays: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Zarzuela de Dos Orillas: 5 p.m., $30. Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, fundarte.us.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!