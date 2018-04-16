The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Record Store Day finally returns this Saturday, but that's just the start. The Black Angels hit the stage at Revolution Live with the Black Lips on Tuesday — and Three Days Grace plays Culture Room that same night. The Eagles return to South Florida with Jimmy Buffett at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, and Diplo headlines at E11even after his record signing at Technique Records earlier that day.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.