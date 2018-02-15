Organizer Steve Sybesma on His Aim for Miami Beach Pop Festival

Planners of the new three-day Miami Beach Pop Festival are now fighting for approval to hold the event on the 25 acres of beach between Fifth and Tenth Streets December 14 through 16.

As a concert promoter, Steve Sybesma has brought James Brown to China and helped start the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. But he says the cherry on top of his 45-year career would be to get the Miami Beach Pop Festival off the ground. "We want to create a community-inclusive event, like Jazz Fest is for New Orleans, with rock, classic rock, jazz, Latin, and electronic music," Sybesma says. "I want this to be an event the city is proud of that continues for the next 40 or 50 years."

Sybesma showed New Times the list of musicians whom organizers were targeting to play the event. It is a more versatile lineup than the pop and hip-hop stars originally reported. The Miami Beach Pop Festival's wish list had close to a hundred names, including basically every major act that still tours, including Björk, Frank Ocean, Paul Simon, and Pitbull.