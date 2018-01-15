Does South Florida Need — or Even Want — the Miami Beach Pop Festival?

The Miami Herald reported last Friday that plans are afoot to throw a three-day music festival December 14 through 16 on the sands of South Beach between Fifth and Tenth Streets. Organizers reportedly envision the Miami Beach Pop Festival as the Magic City's answer to Coachella — though Pop Festival's proposed 30,000 capacity is well below the 100,000-people-a-day crowds of Coachella or, for that matter, Miami's own Ultra Music Festival. The Miami Beach Pop Festival's numbers would be more akin to Fort Lauderdale's Tortuga Music Festival, which also takes place on a beach.

As a music aficionado, I love the idea of being able to roll out of bed to see a versatile lineup of world-class musicians and entertainers within walking distance. But as a South Beach resident, I think these plans sound like a nightmare. On normal weekends, locals already steer clear of that stretch of beach. On any given Sunday, it's a debauched mess where music is blasting at concert-level decibels, glass bottles and condom wrappers litter the sand, fights break out at any moment, and the ocean is a toilet for those who can't handle the combination of liquor and sunshine. Three days of a festival on that site would only magnify those issues by a factor of 300.