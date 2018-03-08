Plans for Miami Beach Pop Festival Pushed Back

After two public meetings with Miami Beach residents, the organizers of Miami Beach Pop Festival have delayed their proposal for the event. The three-day fest was originally planned to happen the weekend after Art Basel on the beach between Fifth and Tenth Streets and expected to attract 30,000 people per day. But because the dates of December 14 through 16 were too close for comfort and no permits had yet been approved by the city, organizers say they'll return with a proposal that residents might find more palatable.

"After careful consideration of the input from the community and key city departments, we have decided to move the proposed Miami Beach Pop Festival from the December period to an alternative time in early 2019," organizer Steve Sybesma wrote in an email. "We are listening to the community and we will present a highly organized, responsibly produced cultural event that enhances Miami Beach, something that residents will be proud of and enjoy."