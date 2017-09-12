 


Miami Bars and Nightclubs Open After Irma
Photo by George Martinez

Miami Bars and Nightclubs Open After Irma

Jose D. Duran | September 12, 2017 | 1:03pm
AA

This weekend, the effects of Hurricane Irma stormed into South Florida, threatening coastal areas with a storm surge that blew refrigerators clear out into the road in the Keys and turned Brickell streets into Venetian canals. Also within the storm's targets: the array of nightclubs that have made Miami famous. However, the Magic City's nightclub scene is slowly coming back to life, with venues cleaning up melted ice and debris to get Miami moving again.

Don't see your venue listed here? Please contact jose.duran@miaminewtimes.com with your venue's post-Irma status.

1306. Reopens Friday, September 15. 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com.

Ball & Chain. Reopens Tuesday, September 12. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.

Basement. Closed at least through the weekend. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com.

The Corner. Reopened. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com.

Do Not Sit on the Furniture. Reopens Friday, September 15. 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067.

Gramps. Reopens Tuesday, September 12. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

E11even. Reopens Tuesday, September 12. 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com.

Electric Pickle. Reopens Friday, September 15. 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com.

Floyd. Reopens Tuesday, September 12. 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com.

Heart. Reopens Friday, September. 50 NE 11th St., Miami Beach; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com.

Jezebel. Reopens Thursday, September 14. 1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 305-275-6324.

Las Rosas. Reopens Wednesday, September 13. 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700.

Purdy Lounge. Reopens Tuesday, September 12. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com.

Rockwell. Reopens Friday, September 15. 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com.

Space. Reopens Saturday, September 16. 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in a Miami as long as climate change permits.

