Miami Bars and Nightclubs Open After Irma

This weekend, the effects of Hurricane Irma stormed into South Florida, threatening coastal areas with a storm surge that blew refrigerators clear out into the road in the Keys and turned Brickell streets into Venetian canals. Also within the storm's targets: the array of nightclubs that have made Miami famous. However, the Magic City's nightclub scene is slowly coming back to life, with venues cleaning up melted ice and debris to get Miami moving again.

Don't see your venue listed here? Please contact jose.duran@miaminewtimes.com with your venue's post-Irma status.

