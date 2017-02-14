Metallica Bringing WorldWired Tour to Hard Rock Stadium July 7

Metallica Photo by Herring & Herring

All anyone could talk about after Sunday night's Grammys was James Hetfield's microphone issues and Laverne Cox forgetting to namedrop the band in the introduction.

But in metal circles, the real controversy was Metallica sharing the stage with Lady Gaga for a performance of "Moth Into Flame." Aside from the fact that cries of "sellout" are as middle school as it gets, the haters should realize that Metallica's 36-year history has pretty much granted the band members the right to do whatever the fuck they want. (Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has already clapped back at metalheads who accused the band of selling out and at those who attacked Lady Gaga for not coming to Hetfield's rescue.)

The band is no stranger to odd collaborations either. Remember when it dropped 1999's S&M featuring the San Francisco Symphony? Metallica going classical? Damn right!

So now that Metallica has announced its WorldWired North American tour in support of its tenth studio album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, everyone should hope to witness a few more surprises onstage — and perhaps a working microphone. Kicking off May 10 in Baltimore, the tour will make a stop in South Florida July 7 at Hard Rock Stadium, where Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be supporting acts.

Presale begins today at 9 a.m. for Legacy Fan Club members and 11 a.m. for Met Club members. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Each purchased ticket comes with a CD or digital download of Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.

Here is the full tour schedule:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum

May 19 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field

June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park

July 14 – Quebec City, QC– Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Metallica's WorldWired Tour

6 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $55.50 to $155.50 via livenation.com.

