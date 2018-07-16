MegaRumba 2018 Features Danny Ocean, Sofia Reyes, Locos Por Juana, and Others

Here are a few things most Latinos have in common: great music, food, beautiful women, and rumbas — parties that go from sunrise to sunrise. And just in time for Colombian Independence Day, MegaRumba is inviting Colombians and all their neighbors to celebrate su independencia.

Tony Albelo, whose organization Swarm stages the event, says it has come a long way from its inception as MegaRumba Colombia in 2014 in Bayfront Park. Back then it featured artists like Fonseca, Maluma, and Grupo Niche. The event was $25 at the time, but parking was expensive. For the following year, he took it back to where the original Colombian festival happened at Tamiami Park. Younger Colombians wanted more modern groups and lower cost parking and entrance.