MegaRumba 2018 Features Danny Ocean, Sofia Reyes, Locos Por Juana, and Others

Here are a few things most Latinos have in common: great music, food, beautiful women, and rumbas — parties that go from sunrise to sunrise. And just in time for Colombian Independence Day, MegaRumba is inviting Colombians and all their neighbors to celebrate su independencia.
Tony Albelo, whose organization Swarm stages the event, says it has come a long way from its inception as MegaRumba Colombia in 2014 in Bayfront Park. Back then it featured artists like Fonseca, Maluma, and Grupo Niche. The event was $25 at the time, but parking was expensive. For the following year, he took it back to where the original Colombian festival happened at Tamiami Park. Younger Colombians wanted more modern groups and lower cost parking and entrance.
Albelo also noticed an influx of other nationalities attending the events like Peruvians and Cubans. So he and other in charge decided to make it more inclusive and bring it to its newest home, Wynwood.
"Last year we partnered with iHeart Media's Tú 94.9, and Enrique Santos suggested we embrace all the Latin American communities, bring it to Wynwood, and make it free," Albelo says. "The tagline followed Celebra Tu Independencia or celebrate your independence as a Latino. Last year it was a blowout."
This year, MegaRumba is partnering with Cuatro por Venezuela Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing educational, medical, and nutritional aid to Venezuelans in need. Albelo says the event is free to the public, but those who purchase a $10 donation ticket will receive a Bud Light and an Aguardiente shot with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to Cuatro.
The event will also feature performances by Danny Ocean, who's making his U.S. debut. The artist quickly rose to fame with his hit "Me Rehúso," garnering 1.1 billion views on YouTube. Also performing live are Sofía Reyes, Locos por Juana, and others.
Albelo says he's excited for the event and the growth of Swarm throughout the years. Swarm produced about 80 events last year and expects attendance to increase at MegaRumba from last year's 12,000 to 15,000 this year.
"I think people will go to be in the moment, enjoy the day and their cultures," he says.
MegaRumba 2018. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, July 20, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; a donation ticket costs $10 via eventbrite.com.
