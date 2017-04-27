menu

Meet Juliette Helen Amador, a One-Woman Record Label

How Miami's Hunters of the Alps Landed the Dream Gig and Then Formed the Band


Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 9:46 a.m.
By Elvis Anderson
Activity creates opportunity and Hialeah native Juliette Helen Amador is active. She’s calculated and deliberate, on her way to music industry bad ass.

Amador cut her teeth on FIU student radio, then hosted at Electric Pickle. She currently manages social media for Revolution Radio while finishing a master’s degree in entertainment business at FIU and owning Moonset Music. Under the Moonset umbrella is a blog, a monthly final Friday party at 1306, and her DJ performances as Juliette Helen.

Moonset at 1306 is set for this Friday, April 28, and includes Flor Frances, Zjolie, and Amador will close.

"Moonset at 1306 is a dance party," Amador says. "I’ve seen people making out on the dance floor, and I saw a cocktail flailing girl dancing without shoes, she was having fun. I love to DJ. I love playing a track I know my friends like and I see them smiling."

This edition of Moonset at 1306 is a ladies-only lineup. Amador says she didn’t see enough female artists during Miami Music Week. Problem solved, for a night anyway.

She’s been DJing for five years — primarily in her bedroom and at backyard parties. As a technical DJ, she humbly gives herself a C. As a music selector, she Tiesto’d herself an A. She smacks those who question the A over the head with a remix of "Fresh" by Kool & the Gang, which she played to start last month’s 1306 party. Then she kicked them in the nuts with house, funk, and disco from Zhu, Martin Solveig, and others. Good night. Give the DJ an A and get an Uber for the shoeless dance floor wonder.

Romeo and Juliet exemplified love for centuries; Amador’s feelings for the flanger effect may dethrone Shakespeare’s love birds. And occasionally her mixing sounds like a square peg going into a round hole, but the A for track choice is certified. The dance floor will be busy, no one will notice the occasional mistake, people will flail cocktails, eyes will lock, and hearts will connect — for a night anyway.

Last Saturday exemplified Amador’s love for music. She started with the Marleys at Kaya Fest, then headed to Bardot for house music from Kartell & Cherokee, and ended up at Cliub Space for a sunrise set. Duck Tours couldn’t compete with that Miami excursion, which we give another A for quality selections.

Eventually the flanger will fade and Amador’s sets will climb the ABC grading ladder. She’ll reminisce about the shoeless dance floor wonder. And her friends tell her how amazing it was when she played their favorite songs at 1306.

Moonset at 1306
10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

Elvis Anderson
Elvis Anderson has been a devout Kraftwerk fan since the fifth grade. His favorite dance-floor move is the somersault. He was a better football fan than student at Florida State but graduated nonetheless. He enjoys trance, house, techno, and countless other music genres. Anderson serves on the board of the Woody Foundation, a Miami-based not-for-profit organization that improves the lives of those living with paralysis.

1306
1306 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136

305-377-2277

www.1306miami.com

