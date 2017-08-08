What the World Needs Now Is Mariah Carey, Music's Elle Woods

Forty-seven-year-old Mariah Carey is casually splayed out on her kitchen counter wearing only a boob-strangling negligé in a particularly entertaining scene from her new TV show Mariah's World. The E! reality series premiered last December and follows her antics during her Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour. In the scene, as in the rest of the show, and apparently at all times, Mimi is not shy. Her persona is larger than life. She is fully and beautifully without shame. She's entirely too busy to care about what you think of her and what she's doing. She lets it all hang out — or revealingly sucks it all in — while still standing at the top.

Carey has been a pop-music fixture for nearly three decades, and recently her personality and occasional missteps have earned her as much attention as her musical prowess. Her quirks — the glitter, the skimpy clothes, the meme-able "I don't know her" moments — make her relatable, while her wins make her an inspiration to the rest of us irregular folks. That unabashed individuality is reminiscent of another fabulous and ridiculous heroine: Elle Woods, the fictional, flawed, and flamboyant outcast in pink who is the protagonist of Legally Blonde. In so many ways, Carey is the Elle Woods of music. And frankly, the world could use a blond makeover.

Legally Blonde, for those who were too snobby to watch it when it debuted in 2001, is a brilliant flick starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, an extremely girly sorority girl who's absurd, totally herself, and a complete success at everything she tries. She's bold. She's focused. She's in her own bubble. She gets shit done — and she doesn't give up her frilly style or try to assimilate into conventional notions of respectability to do it. Elle Woods showed a generation of cynics who grew up in plaid flannel that you could succeed even if you preferred a tutu. She reminded the world that feminism can be shimmery and pink too. No matter what you wore or how much you stood out from the crowd, you could find your own kind of enviable success.