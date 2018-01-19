Mall Grab Brings His Brand of Lo-Fi House Music to Floyd

For the past year or so, the electronic music glitterati have spent a considerable amount of time fussing over the phenomenon of lo-fi house, a sound defined by its adherence to the time-tested staples of house music — big kicks, disco influences, soulful vocals — while merging them with the gritty, muddy sound that inevitably emerges when aspiring bedroom producers neglect to polish their tracks to the standard of studio-produced work.

Among the artists frequently mentioned is Mall Grab, the artistic moniker of 23-year-old Australian Jordon Alexander. He has garnered attention not only for the fuzzy quality of his releases but also for producing absolute heaters and successfully sublimating his myriad influences into an undeniably house sound. Along with sampling the likes of Alicia Keys, Outkast, and Kanye West, Mall Grab’s track “I’ve Always Liked Grime” has stood out for playfully making grime — a sound not generally known for filling dance floors — as viable with dance aficionados as any other genre.

Mall Grab will make his hotly anticipated Miami debut tomorrow night at Floyd as part of the party series Extra Credit. After thoroughly conquering last summer with the EP Pool Party Music, Mall Grab will appropriately swing by to heat up this uncharacteristically cool Miami winter.