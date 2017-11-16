Luther Campbell, Jim DeFede, Ben Greenman Talk New Times, South Beach Style at Miami Book Fair

Exactly 30 years ago, Miami New Times was born in a tiny office in South Beach. One of the aims of its founders was to publish long-form, narrative stories that would make a difference and provide a voice for the community. Surprise! It worked.

Scores of writers of magazine-length stories trained at the paper. They developed a variety of writing styles that together compose a South Beach-inspired narrative form that has spread far and wide. At least 30 of them have authored books, some of which are being presented at this year's Miami Book Fair.