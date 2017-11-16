 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Clockwise from top left: Greenman, DeFede, Campbell, Korten, Strouse, and Curious George.
Clockwise from top left: Greenman, DeFede, Campbell, Korten, Strouse, and Curious George.
Courtesy of the authors

Luther Campbell, Jim DeFede, Ben Greenman Talk New Times, South Beach Style at Miami Book Fair

Miami New Times staff | November 16, 2017 | 9:40am
AA

Exactly 30 years ago, Miami New Times was born in a tiny office in South Beach. One of the aims of its founders was to publish long-form, narrative stories that would make a difference and provide a voice for the community. Surprise! It worked.

Scores of writers of magazine-length stories trained at the paper. They developed a variety of writing styles that together compose a South Beach-inspired narrative form that has spread far and wide. At least 30 of them have authored books, some of which are being presented at this year's Miami Book Fair.

Related Stories

This Sunday, join Miami New Times editor Chuck Strouse, rapper and columnist Luther Campbell, and New Times alumni Jim DeFede, Tristram Korten, and Ben Greenman for a discussion of the reporting, prose style, and writing acumen that created a new approach to storytelling.

Spreading the Word. 4 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at the Miami Book Fair, 300 NE Second Ave., Building Seven, First Floor, Room 7106, Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >