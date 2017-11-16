Luther Campbell, Jim DeFede, Ben Greenman Talk New Times, South Beach Style at Miami Book Fair

Exactly 30 years ago, Miami New Times was born in a tiny office in South Beach. One of the aims of its founders was to publish long-form, narrative stories that would make a difference and provide a voice for the community. Surprise! It worked.
Scores of writers of magazine-length stories trained at the paper. They developed a variety of writing styles that together compose a South Beach-inspired narrative form that has spread far and wide. At least 30 of them have authored books, some of which are being presented at this year's Miami Book Fair.
This Sunday, join Miami New Times editor Chuck Strouse, rapper and columnist Luther Campbell, and New Times alumni Jim DeFede, Tristram Korten, and Ben Greenman for a discussion of the reporting, prose style, and writing acumen that created a new approach to storytelling.
Spreading the Word. 4 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at the Miami Book Fair, 300 NE Second Ave., Building Seven, First Floor, Room 7106, Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free.
