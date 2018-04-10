Four Memorable Moments of Lorde Awesomeness

Look at Lorde go. When she was 16 years old, the New Zealand-born singer-songwriter released her first EP, which hit number two in her homeland. With her international smash single "Royals" a few years ago, she became the youngest person to reach number one on the Billboard 100 in more than 30 years. Her latest album — Melodrama, which was released last year — hit number one basically everywhere.

And, oh yeah, now she’s only 21 years old.

All of these spectacular chartings and numbers aside, the Lorde live experience is a unique spectacle. The Melodrama World Tour — with special guests Run the Jewels and Mitski — will stop at the American Airlines Arena April 12.