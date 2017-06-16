Lorde Will Bring Melodrama to Miami in April 2018
|
Lorde will perform at the American Airlines Arena in April 2018.
Courtesy of Republic Records
Well, this is interesting. Just yesterday New Times questioned why Lorde, along with nine other artists, had never performed in South Florida. Well, Lorde herself must have seen the post and been all "Crikey, I gotta get me bum to Miami!" (We assume this is how New Zealanders like Lorde talk.) And now she's doing a show in Miami. Boom! Journalism in action, baby.
In support of her sophomore album, Melodrama, which dropped today, the pop singer will take her world tour to the American Airlines Arena April 18, 2018. She'll also play the Amalie Arena in Tampa April 11 if you're unable to make the Miami show. Previously announced European dates will include support from Khalid, but an opener for the North American leg has yet to be announced. Her last North American tour featured dream-pop duo Majical Cloudz in the opening spot. The tour will kick off March 1 in Milwaukee and wrap up April 15 in Nashville.
In other news, the reception for Melodrama, now streaming on all major services, has been quite positive. The current Metacritic score sits at 93, and an 8.8 Best New Music review from Pitchfork calls it "a masterful study of being a young woman." Intense praise.
Tickets will go on sale next Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m., but access to presale tickets can be gained by signing up for Lorde's email list at lorde.co.nz. Here's the full tour schedule:
March 1, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center
March 2, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
March 3, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
March 5, 2018 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
March 8, 2018 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
March 10, 2018 - Portland, OR - Moda Center at the Rose Garden
March 12, 2018 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
March 13, 2018 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
March 14, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
March 16, 2018 - Glendale, CA - Gila River Arena
March 18, 2018 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
March 19, 2018 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
March 21, 2018 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
March 23, 2018 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
March 24, 2018 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Arena
March 25, 2018 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, 2018 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
March 28, 2018 - Detroit, MI - Little Ceasars Arena
March 29, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
March 31, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 2, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
April 3, 2018 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
April 4, 2018 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 6, 2018 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
April 7, 2018 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 8, 2018 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem
April 11, 2018 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
April 12, 2018 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
April 14, 2018 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center
April 15, 2018 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Lorde
Thursday, April 12, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.; presale available at lorde.co.nz.
