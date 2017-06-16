Lorde Will Bring Melodrama to Miami in April 2018

Lorde will perform at the American Airlines Arena in April 2018. Courtesy of Republic Records

Well, this is interesting. Just yesterday New Times questioned why Lorde, along with nine other artists, had never performed in South Florida. Well, Lorde herself must have seen the post and been all "Crikey, I gotta get me bum to Miami!" (We assume this is how New Zealanders like Lorde talk.) And now she's doing a show in Miami. Boom! Journalism in action, baby.

In support of her sophomore album, Melodrama, which dropped today, the pop singer will take her world tour to the American Airlines Arena April 18, 2018. She'll also play the Amalie Arena in Tampa April 11 if you're unable to make the Miami show. Previously announced European dates will include support from Khalid, but an opener for the North American leg has yet to be announced. Her last North American tour featured dream-pop duo Majical Cloudz in the opening spot. The tour will kick off March 1 in Milwaukee and wrap up April 15 in Nashville.

In other news, the reception for Melodrama, now streaming on all major services, has been quite positive. The current Metacritic score sits at 93, and an 8.8 Best New Music review from Pitchfork calls it "a masterful study of being a young woman." Intense praise.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m., but access to presale tickets can be gained by signing up for Lorde's email list at lorde.co.nz. Here's the full tour schedule:

March 1, 2018 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

March 2, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 3, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

March 5, 2018 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

March 8, 2018 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

March 10, 2018 - Portland, OR - Moda Center at the Rose Garden

March 12, 2018 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

March 13, 2018 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

March 14, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

March 16, 2018 - Glendale, CA - Gila River Arena

March 18, 2018 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

March 19, 2018 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 21, 2018 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

March 23, 2018 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

March 24, 2018 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Arena

March 25, 2018 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2018 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

March 28, 2018 - Detroit, MI - Little Ceasars Arena

March 29, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

March 31, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 2, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April 3, 2018 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 4, 2018 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 6, 2018 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

April 7, 2018 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8, 2018 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem

April 11, 2018 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

April 12, 2018 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

April 14, 2018 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center

April 15, 2018 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Lorde

Thursday, April 12, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.; presale available at lorde.co.nz.

