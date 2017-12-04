Lookas, Palmetto Bay's GDFR Genius, Looks Homeward

Lookas likes to party. The young music producer from Palmetto Bay cut his teeth as a DJ at house parties all over Miami before EDM emerged as an ultra-popular genre.

“I would invite everyone,” he recalls. “Back then, on Facebook you could invite, like, 100,000 people at a time. … Whenever it was my party, people knew it was going to be the craziest thing and we’d fit like 600 or 700 people in a back yard. I remember one time when the cops came and shut down the party, and they weren’t even mad—they were just like, ‘We’re shocked that you fit this many people in this backyard of this house.’”

Lookas got started early, convincing his parents to let him put off college for a year to focus on music. His career took off after he put his own spin on a DVBB and Borgeous' track, "Tsunami," which he remixed with colleague HLTR$KLTR. He’s since been ranked on Rolling Stone’s “Artist to Watch” list, which described his music as a “new breed of heavy metal trap” characterized by face-melting robot noises and festival-leveling drops.