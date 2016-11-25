Lloyd and Friends Will Raise Money for Haiti With Wynwood Yard Concert

Lloyd will help provide hope for Haiti. Photo Courtesy of Nick Odio

Once the Thanksgiving plates have been cleaned and stomachs settles, Atlanta native and R&B star, Lloyd, will headline A Tru Thanksgiving Festival at the Wynwood Yard, a show which aims to raise funds and collect donations for the still ailing country of Haiti. The singer will be joined by bands like SoulFlo and local emcees Ball Greezy and Prospectt this Saturday.

"Haiti is special to me," Prospectt tells New Times. "It's where I lived for a couple of years and spent many summers. So when Haiti needs help, I will be there to lend a helping hand."

Though many have already forgotten, the Haitian is still in desperate need of aid after Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc on the island. South Florida rappers like Zoey Dollaz, Lajan Slim, and Prospectt have pledged to do what they can to provide relief to the Haitian people in their time of need.

“Although there are many pressing issues in the world, given the unfortunate events that have taken place in Haiti recently, SoulFlo felt the need to give back to the Haitian Community," Faraji Judson of SoulFlo says. "And what better time than Thanksgiving?”

SoulFlo, a hip-hop backing band with an interesting concept, plans to open up the show and perform alongside each artist.

A portion of the night's proceeds will be donated to the charity Hope for Haiti.

A Tru Thanksgiving Fest with Lloyd, SoulFlo, and Ballgreezy. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 27, at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via eventbrite.com.

