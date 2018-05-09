Live at the Destiny Inn Shows the Psychedelic Side of Miami Electronic Artists and Nightlife

Tomorrow night, the Destiny Inn will open for business. More of an idea and an ethos than a location, the Destiny Inn — summoned in spirit by Floyd’s new monthly Thursday-night party, Live at the Destiny Inn — will offer an alternative to traditional Miami-nightlife fare, occupying a deliberately hazy middle ground between pulse-pounding techno thrills and the lull of ambient works.

“We plan to showcase it all, from live ambient and downtempo sets to blazing fast electro and juke sets,” local talent buyer Ray Fernandez says. As the founder of More or Less, Fernandez has repeatedly helped book forward-thinking electronic acts for Miami clubs over the past three years. More or Less’ newly founded party series with Miami mainstay Klangbox.FM — Extra Credit — has already produced several unforgettable DJ sets and moments at Floyd, perhaps most memorably an impromptu collaboration between DJ/producer Call Super and the de facto leader of the Wu-Tang Clan himself, RZA.

Now, in association with Nick León and the Space Tapes crew, Fernandez and More or Less are reorienting — along with Miami’s cadre of dedicated club dwellers — toward live electronic music under the banner of Live at the Destiny Inn.