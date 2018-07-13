Lit Up Music Festival Still on Even Though Headliner 6ix9ine Is in Jail

On July 28, Lit Up Music Festival will take over the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood for a night full of the hottest hip-hop acts climbing the charts. The advertised headliner is "Gummo" rapper 6ix9ine, AKA Tekashi69. But there's one problem: he's in jail.

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was arrested this week by New York police for misdemeanor assault. In January he allegedly choked a 16-year-old who was trying to film him at a mall in Houston. The NYPD arrested Hernandez based on an outstanding warrant from Texas.