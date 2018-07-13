 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus

Lit Up Music Festival Still on Even Though Headliner 6ix9ine Is in Jail

Douglas Markowitz | July 13, 2018 | 8:53am
AA

On July 28, Lit Up Music Festival will take over the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood for a night full of the hottest hip-hop acts climbing the charts. The advertised headliner is "Gummo" rapper 6ix9ine, AKA Tekashi69. But there's one problem: he's in jail.

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was arrested this week by New York police for misdemeanor assault. In January he allegedly choked a 16-year-old who was trying to film him at a mall in Houston. The NYPD arrested Hernandez based on an outstanding warrant from Texas.

Of course, this isn't Tekashi's first run-in with the law. In 2015 he pled guilty to a felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance. That was based on videos in which he simulated sex with a naked 13-year-old girl as she performed oral sex on another man. The incident has led to accusations of pedophilia and beefs with other rappers that have dogged him throughout his rise to fame.

Related Stories

But what does this mean for Lit Up? Luckily, there's still plenty of talent on the roster. Hialeah's Smokepurpp will be in attendance, as will "Rake it Up" hitmaker Yo Gotti. Arguably the biggest get for the festival is Juice WRLD, whose sad-rap, Sting-sampling sleeper hit, "Lucid Dreams," is currently number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The lineup also includes Young Cheddah, 3FORTIORI, VNO400, and locals Brianna Perry and JACC.

Run by the people behind the reggae-focused 9 Mile Music Festival, Lit Up will take place on July 28 at 8 p.m. Hopefully Tekashi will be out of jail by then. If not, keep in mind that sometimes a parody can be better than the real thing.

Lit Up Music Festival. 8 p.m., July 28 at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; litupmusicfestival.com. Tickets are $70 via litupmusicfestival.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >