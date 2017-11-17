Life in Color Announces 2018 Lineup with Zedd, 21 Savage, and Others

"The world's largest paint party" is returning to Miami. No, not Art Basel — Life in Color, the paint-flinging rave that this week announced its lineup for its 2018 edition, returning to Mana Wynwood January 14.
Zedd, the DJ/producer who landed the December cover of Forbes; "Bank Account" rapper 21 Savage; Frédérik Durand, the Canadian DJ/producer better known as Snails; and hip-hop artist Blackbear top the list of talent whose beats will reverberate through ravers' skulls as they're doused with neon paint and try not to lose their minds watching colored smoke float through the fest.
Also in the lineup: Florida artists K?D and Miami's own Lil Pump, plus Parker and Quix.
Founded in Tallahassee in 2008, Life in Color relocated to Wynwood last year. Its next edition will mark the 11th anniversary of the festival. To celebrate, organizers promise a "redesigned, recharged, and re-colored" edition, complete with art installations and "color experiences" such as helping paint a mural and/or fellow concertgoers. The idea, organizers say, is to pay tribute to their host venue, Mana Wynwood, and the colorful surrounding neighborhood.
Well, that and to let the kids get as messy as their bass-fueled hearts desire.
Life in Color 2018. January 14, 2018, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; licmiami.com. Tickets cost $79.99 to $125.
