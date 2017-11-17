Life in Color Announces 2018 Lineup with Zedd, 21 Savage, and Others

"The world's largest paint party" is returning to Miami. No, not Art Basel — Life in Color, the paint-flinging rave that this week announced its lineup for its 2018 edition, returning to Mana Wynwood January 14.

Zedd, the DJ/producer who landed the December cover of Forbes; "Bank Account" rapper 21 Savage; Frédérik Durand, the Canadian DJ/producer better known as Snails; and hip-hop artist Blackbear top the list of talent whose beats will reverberate through ravers' skulls as they're doused with neon paint and try not to lose their minds watching colored smoke float through the fest.