LCD Soundsystem World Tour Stops in Miami October 25 for Only Florida Show

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy promised Miamians the band would return. Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

Where were you last year when Hurricane Matthew rained on III Points' parade? Were you prepping for a hurricane party? Gearing up for whatever was left of the fest? Well, LCD Soundsystem had to cancel its headlining set at Mana Wynwood because the storm stranded the band.

"We were pretty surprised the festival was still scheduled given all the warnings (and worried about attendees!)" bandleader James Murphy wrote on Facebook last year, clearly underestimating Floridian fearlessness when it comes to hurricanes. "We're genuinely sorry for anyone who wanted to see us. We obviously need to figure out something in Miami when we can."

And figure out something they did. LCD Soundsystem will return October 25, a little more than a year after the aborted III Points appearance. The band will perform at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami; it's the only Florida show scheduled for the tour. Tickets will go on sale June 23, according to III Points, which, along with AEG Live, is organizing the show.

This will be the band's first performance in Miami since its show in 2010 at the Fillmore Miami Beach. (Murphy and company actually performed in Miami twice in 2010, returning a few months later to appear at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles' annual Art Basel event at the Raleigh.)

The forced rescheduling might have worked in Miami's favor. The musicians have made progress toward finally releasing a long-awaited comeback record, American Dream, which they've teased since reuniting to play last year's Coachella. Murphy announced May 30 that the record was finished. Even if the band fails to get it out by fall, Miamians will still be able to hear the two songs released May 5, "American Dream" and "Call the Police."

The best part: Fans don't have to worry about catching a dozen other acts on a crowded festival weekend. It'll be just the band and the fans. And it'll be indoors. Take that, hurricane season.

In other LCD news, the band is playing the second of two residencies at New York venue Brooklyn Steel. It will continue every night this week except Thursday. After all seven nights sold out, Murphy took to Facebook to warn against ticket scalpers and scammers. "Many people on Stubhub, once again, listed tickets for sale BEFORE ANY TICKETS WERE AVAILABLE, which means that they're fake," he cautioned. "I'm scrambling to find a way to deal with some safe and controlled face-value exchange. I can't guarantee it'll work, but we're working on it."

So be mindful when buying tickets to the Miami show, which will be officially sold on ticketmaster.com beginning June 23.

LCD Soundsystem

Wednesday, October 25, at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets on sale June 23 via ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

