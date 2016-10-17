Lauryn Hill Is Coming To The Fillmore Miami Beach
|
Lauryn Hill is headed to Fillmore Miami Beach as part of her The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! series.
Lauryn Hill has had an interesting relationship with Miami audiences in recent years. In 2010, she put the year's single best concert at the University of Miami's homecoming; the next year, her Jazz at the Gardens' set was marred by technical problems and a shaky performance, but she immediately followed it up with a killer show in a smaller room at Grand Central.
Now Miami fans will have another chance to rock out with the queen of the Fugees. Hill announced this morning that her "MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling!" concert series will be headed to Fillmore Miami Beach on December 9.
Hill's already been on the road since August with the show, which features "performances by artists from different parts of the African diaspora."
Different artists are booked for each show — Nas, Kehlani and Little Simz have been on recent tickets — but there's no word yet who else will show up for the Miami gig.
Upcoming Events
-
O.A.R. - You Pick The Set Tour
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 7:30pm
-
Celtic Thunder Legacy
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 8:00pm
-
Bethel Music
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 7:00pm
-
The New Mastersounds
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 8:00pm
-
O.A.R. - You Pick the Set Tour Florida
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
"The MLH Caravan allows me to continue the theme of unity and celebration of the many facets of cultural and artistic beauty throughout the African diaspora," Hill says of the series. "In these days of tension, tumult and transition, an exchange of this kind can yield direction, expression, understanding and empowerment."
Tickets for the Fillmore Miami Beach gig go on sale on Friday, and run from $56.50 to $127; the show will offer VIP packages including some seats on stage and a meet and greet with Hill.
Hill's collaborating with Live Nation and Tidal, Jay-Z's streaming service, for the series, and Tidal members can buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public by logging into the service.
Lauryn Hill. 8:30 p.m. Friday December 9, at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com; Tickets cost between $56.50 - $127 via LiveNation.com.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rooney
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 7:30pm
-
Caetano Veloso
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 8:00pm
-
Trivium
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 6:30pm
-
Caetano Veloso
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!