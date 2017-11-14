Lauderhill's XXXTentacion Allegedly Jumped by Migos

The decline and fall of South Florida's once-rising, now-sinking rap star XXXTentacion continues: It was disclosed Tuesday that he's apparently been attacked by none other than Migos.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, a visibly bruised XXXTentacion claimed he was jumped by the Atlanta rap group while he and his entourage were leaving a hotel room in Los Angeles. He also claims they pulled a gun on him and posted video, which was republished by TMZ, of the group leaving the scene.

"Nobody gave the respect of a one-on-one," he said. "I ain’t mad because I got 35-year-olds afraid to fight me... Migos just gave me free clout.”