Lauderhill's XXXTentacion Allegedly Jumped by Migos

The decline and fall of South Florida's once-rising, now-sinking rap star XXXTentacion continues: It was disclosed Tuesday that he's apparently been attacked by none other than Migos.
In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, a visibly bruised XXXTentacion claimed he was jumped by the Atlanta rap group while he and his entourage were leaving a hotel room in Los Angeles. He also claims they pulled a gun on him and posted video, which was republished by TMZ, of the group leaving the scene.
"Nobody gave the respect of a one-on-one," he said. "I ain’t mad because I got 35-year-olds afraid to fight me... Migos just gave me free clout.”
He finished the rant by posting a photo of Cardi B, who is engaged to Migos member Offset, and writing, "Just letting u kno rn bae... i dont got no pressure witchu... i bump bodak orange when i shower," referring to her song "Bodak Yellow."
Migos did not respond to the accusations or any of the posts.
This controversy appears to be the latest in a series of setbacks for the Lauderhill rapper, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, following his XXL Freshman List appearance and the success of his single "Look at Me!," which gained attention while he was in Broward County Jail for violating a house-arrest agreement. Prior to his success, the rapper had been charged with four crimes, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and witness tampering.
Shortly after the August 25 release of his album, 17, which reached number two on the Billboard Top 200, Pitchfork acquired 200 pages of testimony from the alleged victim. The harrowing report includes gruesome details of Onfroy's relationship with the woman, whom he allegedly beat, threatened, strangled, and tortured using various household implements.
The case was scheduled to go to trial October 5 but was delayed. In the meantime, Onfroy has attempted to remain in the headlines by getting a bizarre new haircut (shaved eyebrows, anyone?) and claiming he's quitting music because of self-described "hate" and "being mentally abused."
Ski Mask the Slump God, another rising Florida rapper, has distanced himself from XXXTentacion since he purportedly threatened the Slump God's family. "That nigga crazy as hell," he said on Instagram.
