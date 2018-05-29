Jose Boyer of Las Rosas Writes Garage-Rock Hooks Without Really Trying

Occasionally, the universe takes a break from chaos and delivers symmetry like this: On Wednesday, June 13, Las Rosas the band will play Los Rosas the venue. What does it all mean, you ask? Perhaps it's a coincidence, or maybe it's an event with cosmic implications. Or it's simply a garage-rock band from Brooklyn pushing its sophomore LP, Shadow by Your Side.



In any case, the album explores decidedly earthly subject matter. Singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter Jose Boyer describes it as a breakup record of sorts. "I wrote most of this album within a year of breaking up with an ex-girlfriend," he says. "We were going to be married and stuff, so there's a lot of that in there. I never thought I'd write a breakup album."

Boyer previously found success as the bassist of Harlem, a garage-rock group that went on indefinite hiatus in 2012. After the breakup, he formed Las Rosas with drummer Christopher Lauderdale and bassist Jose Aybar (that's right — the band's lineup includes Jose A. and Jose B.). The three spent several years finding their sound as performers, and last year they laid down a debut album, Everyone Gets Exactly What They Want.

As a songwriter, Boyer says he's not inspired by anything specific. The subjects of his lyrics tend to emerge of their own volition while he's working on a guitar or piano part.