Las Rosas Celebrates First Anniversary as a Live Music Venue

Las Rosas is celebrating its first anniversary. Kind of.

"What gave us the name," the Allapattah bar's owner, Cesar Morales, says, "was there was a Central American bar at the same location called Las Rosas. It was a true dive bar. It was really worn-down. But the sign was there, and something about it worked."

Morales, who also owns Wood Tavern, wanted to create a spot that was a few blocks from the hard sell that Wynwood has become. "This has a different pace than Wynwood," he says. "There's very little around it. It seems like a hole in the wall that is a bit of fresh air. It's no frills and for locals, but it took a while to become that." When Las Rosas opened, Morales sensed something was off. "The main bar was too large and less cozy," he says. So he redesigned the space. "We changed it into two smaller rooms plus a live music room. We have three rooms now with a stage and great lighting. Before, if there were only 10 or 15 people in the bar, it felt empty, now it feels really good."