Lamebot's Ode to Early Internet Released on 808 Day

In case you're in a heat-induced stupor, yesterday was 8/08 — meaning August 8, but also 808 Day, a celebration of the electronic drum machine. You know, the one that Future and Jay-Z have shouted out in lyrics, the one countless other artists have used to make mainstream pop, R&B, and hip-hop music. It's also the day that Lamebot released his latest single, "Alban 95." The track clocks in at just over three minutes long, but it's a tightly wound trip down nostalgia lane.

The first few seconds of the track might make youngsters think of the time they called a phone number with the strange word "fax" in front of it, but we older folks know different. That clanging, jarring mixture of metallic sounds was what accompanied the beginnings of an internet connection — you know, back before the internet was something we just breathe in the air. Listen closely, and you can hear the AIM Messenger sign-on and sign-off sounds and the noise of a Windows 95 log-on screen.

It's not just an attempt to jump onto the pervasive recycling of '90s culture — Lamebot's newest effort is a cross between an experiment and an ode. It has humble enough beginnings.