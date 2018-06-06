Kristine W Uses the Inspiring Power of Music for a Good Cause

Kristine Weitz delights in the effect music has on people, especially when a song captures something that's going on in their lives.

"One thing that makes me happy is when someone says, 'That song is my mantra.' Music gives people a lot of hope and inspiration," she says. "If you can put on a great song and that makes you feel good, maybe you don't grab a bag of pills or a razor blade."

The Las Vegas-based singer, songwriter, and record producer, who goes by the stage name Kristine W, will perform on Sunday, June 10, during Communitea Dance, a Pride Month event to honor LGBTQ youth in South Florida at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. She tells New Times her band has put together an entirely new show for the event that will include several covers and a medley of Donna Summer songs.