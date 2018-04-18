Kodak Black is Back in Jail After Receiving One-Year Sentence for Weed and Stolen Gun Possession

The Florida rapper who's had the most trouble with the law is almost certainly Kodak Black. By far. He's played a cat-and-mouse game with cops and courts for years after being charged with everything from possession of guns and drugs to sexual assault. The latest episode began back in January, when the Broward Sheriff's Office raided his Pembroke Pines mansion to find a stolen Beretta and 94.9 grams of pot. Kodak, his friends, and his young son King Khalid were hanging out in a smoke-filled bathroom. The rapper even streamed the whole thing on Instagram Live.

Now, after being hit with seven felony charges, the 20-year-old, whose birth name is Dieuson Octave, has finally been sentenced. According to court records, he will spend 364 days behind bars. Ninety of those days have been served since his arrest, and there is a chance he will be released early for good behavior. The rapper's counsel had argued that it was impossible to pin ownership of the gun and weed on Kodak because so many people passed through his home. That defense didn't work.