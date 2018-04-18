 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Kodak Black at the Watsco Center.EXPAND
Kodak Black at the Watsco Center.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Kodak Black is Back in Jail After Receiving One-Year Sentence for Weed and Stolen Gun Possession

Douglas Markowitz | April 18, 2018 | 8:37am
AA

The Florida rapper who's had the most trouble with the law is almost certainly Kodak Black. By far. He's played a cat-and-mouse game with cops and courts for years after being charged with everything from possession of guns and drugs to sexual assault. The latest episode began back in January, when the Broward Sheriff's Office raided his Pembroke Pines mansion to find a stolen Beretta and 94.9 grams of pot. Kodak, his friends, and his young son King Khalid were hanging out in a smoke-filled bathroom. The rapper even streamed the whole thing on Instagram Live.

Now, after being hit with seven felony charges, the 20-year-old, whose birth name is Dieuson Octave, has finally been sentenced. According to court records, he will spend 364 days behind bars. Ninety of those days have been served since his arrest, and there is a chance he will be released early for good behavior. The rapper's counsel had argued that it was impossible to pin ownership of the gun and weed on Kodak because so many people passed through his home. That defense didn't work.

Related Stories

Court records also show that of the original charges, which included grand theft, child endangerment, parole violation, and cannabis possession, the majority were dropped. Only the cannabis charge and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon remained. The one-year sentence is far less than the 12 he originally faced. 

Kodak still faces legal problems outside of Florida, however. He was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury in 2017 on first-degree rape charges after it was reported that he allegedly held down a teenage girl in his hotel room, bit her, and forced her to have sex with him. He faces up to 30 years behind bars if convicted.

Meanwhile, the Pompano Beach rapper is still finding success in music. He continues to record verses while in jail, and he released a Valentine's Day album, Heartbreak Kodak, earlier this year (maybe not the brightest choice for a title considering the rape charges, but hey, I'm not a rapper).

 
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >