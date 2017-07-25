Kodak Black Scores MTV VMA Nomination for Best New Artist

Kodak Black Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Well, Kodak, it turns out they do like to see you winning.

Pompano Beach rapper Kodak Black has been nominated for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards. He's facing off against fellow MC Young M.A, R&B singers SZA and Khalid, and Miley Cyrus' sister Noah for the coveted prize.

Born to Haitian immigrant parents in the poor suburbs of north Broward County, 20-year-old Kodak — real name Dieuson Octave — began rapping in trap-house studios when he was in elementary school. As he grew older, he continued to rise through local and national hip-hop circles while also falling into trouble with the law. Last year, after making the XXL Freshman List, he was accused of sexually assaulting a female fan; he was shuttled from a Broward jail to South Carolina, where he faced a dizzying array of charges, including robbery, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. He's on house arrest until next year following an early release from county jail.

Despite these cases, he continues to rise as a musician thanks to his distinctive Southern drawl and gritty lyrics that powerfully depict life on the street. Earlier this year, he released his debut album, Painting Pictures, on Atlantic Records, and his single "Tunnel Vision," a collab with superstar producers Metro Boomin and Southside, has peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fellow South Floridian DJ Khaled has also garnered several VMA nods. His video for "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, is nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Video of the Year. His visual for "I'm the One," featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, also received a nomination for Best Hip-Hop Video. Kendrick Lamar, with eight nods, leads the field for nominations.

Fans can cast a vote for Kodak and in all the other categories at vma.mtv.com. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, California, at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 27. Kodak will also play a show at the University of Miami's Watsco Center August 10.

Here's the full list of MTV VMA nominations:

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Best Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m the One”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill” (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now or Never” (Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm” (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful” (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm” (Company: Mirada)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: One More/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West – “Fade” (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek "Bentley" Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side to Side” (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.” (Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future – “Mask Off” (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – “Green Light” (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Red Barbaza)

