Kodak Black's Highs and Lows of 2017

Kodak Black’s life is one built on contrasting extremes: the destitution of his upbringing versus the riches of his adult life, raw skill dueling with violent tendencies. Under the sweltering sun of Broward County, it’s rare to find someone whose existence runs so hot and cold it would make Katy Perry’s head spin. In the months since New Times delivered its explosive cover story about this most divisive member of South Florida’s rising rap scene, much has gone on in the world of Kodak — so much that it warrants a followup to recap it.

Ahead of his August 10 show at University of Miami’s Watsco Center, here are the highs and lows of Kodak Black’s year so far.

High: Early release from jail. After being found guilty of five counts of house arrest violation, Kodak left Broward County Jail June 5. He served just 97 days of his 364-day sentence thanks to his completion of a life-skills course that included instruction in financial management, self-control, and avoidance of domestic violence. Of course, he's only partially free: Having returned to house arrest in his Miramar pad, he must get permission from a probation officer to travel for work within and across state lines.