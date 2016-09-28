Klangbox.FM Gave Us a Radio Show and Here's How You Can Listen

We're moving from your eyes to your ears thanks to Klangbox.FM. Photo via Pixabay.com

God bless the sweet souls over at Klangbox.FM, Miami's local internet radio station helmed by Patrick Walsh and Laura (of Miami). Since the station's founding in 2013, the two have curated and helped produce local shows hosted by III Points, Death to the Sun's Ricardo Guerrero, and dozens of other local DJs and tastemakers.

And now, in either their best or worst decision yet, they've decided to give the good folks over at New Times music an hour a week. Every Wednesday at 5 p.m. we will be spinning some of our favorite tracks live from Klangbox's Wynwood studio, combining local sounds with some old favorites while discussing the week in Miami music. (If you're a local artist and have a track you think we should play on air, send us a link at Music@MiamiNewTimes.com).

The show, which we're calling New Times Live, will be hosted by our own Kat Bein with help from our Web Editor, Jose Duran, and yours truly. Special guests are sure to drop in every now and then as well.