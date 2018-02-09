Kiss' Paul Stanley Breaks Down Barriers Inside the Art Gallery

The original canvas Paul Stanley painted was his own face, when he first transformed himself into Kiss' Starchild at a club gig in 1973. Forty-five years later, he's using acrylic paints to create self-portraits of the face behind the makeup.

Stanley recently spoke with New Times about his paintings, which he'll exhibit this weekend at Wentworth Gallery locations in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton alongside limited-edition print artworks and original Plexiglas sculptures. Stanley will also make appearances at both galleries.

The Kiss guitarist was prompted by a friend to take up painting 18 years ago, but it became a serious endeavor about a decade ago. "I never painted with the idea of any kind of exhibitions or anyone seeing it," he says. "I was doing it purely as a kind of cathartic purging. It was never meant for anyone except myself, and I've found in my life that whenever I do things that please me, ultimately, they please other people."