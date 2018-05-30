Electronic Music Producer Kerala Dust Creates an Intimate World of Dark Dance Beats

Edmund Kenny is a London-based songwriter who produces electronic music under the name Kerala Dust. When he's alone in the studio — and he's always alone — he creates a vibe and lets the instrumental music inform his lyrics. His dark dance beats are paced by a heartbeat thud rather than the big, brash kick drums driving most EDM tracks, and he builds layers of instrumentation for a great sense of depth. Kenny's singing sounds like a whisper directly over your shoulder.

All of it is deliberate. He wants the listener to get lost in a warm, if somewhat unsettling, soundscape.

"I was watching these old videos of Frank Sinatra, and there was this thing about how he was the first person to use the microphone as a tool for singing," Kenny says. "Before, it was just something that recorded people singing, but he recognized that the microphone could uniquely represent the voice. He got really, really close to the microphone, turned it up quite loud, and sang supersoftly. That creates a kind of dense, intimate atmosphere.