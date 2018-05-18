Four Collaborators Who Have Helped Define Kendrick Lamar's Career

Yeah, yeah, you 've probably heard enough about Kendrick Lamar lately. He just became the first hip-hop artist to win a Pulitzer Prize, after all, and he's been absolutely lighting it up since dropping Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012. Still, it can feel like oversaturation when pretty much every major media outlet in the nation is anointing him with titles such as "the most vital rapper in America."

That's not to say he doesn't deserve the praise — he has earned every bit of it. But like any rapper who relies on producers to make his beats, he's had plenty of help along the way. (Thirteen producers are credited on last year's opus, Damn.) Case in point: Kendrick is rolling with the hip-hop collective Black Hippy — rounded out by his crew of TopDawg counterparts Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q — on the Championship Tour. It's basically a victory lap with his friends and a reminder that, even for a superstar, it takes a village.

So in light of the Championship Tour's stop at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach May 23, New Times presents this list of some of the musical collaborations that have helped define Lamar's career: