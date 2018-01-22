 


Kendrick Lamar performs at Rolling Loud 2017.EXPAND
Alex Markow

Kendrick Lamar Brings Top Dawg Entertainment Championship Tour to West Palm Beach

Zach Schlein | January 22, 2018 | 11:46am
AA

Following last September’s triumphant performance at the American Airlines Arena, Kendrick Lamar is returning to South Florida with a show at West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheatre on May 23rd. This time around, he’s bringing the whole damn team with him.

The aptly named Championship Tour will see the entire Top Dawg Entertainment roster – barring Isaiah Rashad, unfortunately – take their talents across the United States this summer. TDE, which is headed up by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, has set itself apart from other hip-hop labels over the last decade with its eye for quality over quantity, opting to sign and showcase the work of a few select artists – including rappers ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul – with carefully curated releases. Although TDE artists have previously opened up for one another’s live performances, the Championship Tour will be the first time the label has collectively mounted a major tour around the country. In addition to the aforementioned artists and Lamar, the tour will also feature newer signees SZA, Lance Skiiiwalker, and SiR. Much like her labelmate Lamar, SZA enjoyed a particularly fruitful 2017, with her debut LP, CTRL, garnering critical acclaim as well as bringing her to Miami.

Thus far, 2018 looks particularly full for TDE; in addition to the Championship Tour, Lamar and Tiffith are curating the soundtrack for the Marvel Studios film Black Panther with contributions from their labelmates, and there have been hints that ScHoolboy Q’s follow-up to 2016’s Blank Face LP is close to completion.

Tickets for Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour will be onsale to the general public beginning this Friday at noon EST, with Live Nation and Facebook presales beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. EST.

The full tour schedule is below:

May 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 5 — Seattle, WA White @ River Amphitheatre
May /6 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 8 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 13 — San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak. Chin Pavilion
May 15 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 17 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
May 18 — Austin, TX @Austin360 Amphitheater
May 19 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
May 22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
May 26 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 27 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 30 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 1 — Bristow, VA (DC) @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 2 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 3 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 5 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 7 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
June 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
June 9 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 13 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 15 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour. With Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday May 23, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre (formerly Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre), 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $17 to $117 via livenation.com.

 
Zach Schlein has been a freelance writer with Miami New Times since December 2015. When he’s not writing articles, he is positing parallels between Kanye West and the late David Bowie.

