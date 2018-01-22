Kendrick Lamar Brings Top Dawg Entertainment Championship Tour to West Palm Beach

Following last September’s triumphant performance at the American Airlines Arena, Kendrick Lamar is returning to South Florida with a show at West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky Amphitheatre on May 23rd. This time around, he’s bringing the whole damn team with him.

The aptly named Championship Tour will see the entire Top Dawg Entertainment roster – barring Isaiah Rashad, unfortunately – take their talents across the United States this summer. TDE, which is headed up by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, has set itself apart from other hip-hop labels over the last decade with its eye for quality over quantity, opting to sign and showcase the work of a few select artists – including rappers ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul – with carefully curated releases. Although TDE artists have previously opened up for one another’s live performances, the Championship Tour will be the first time the label has collectively mounted a major tour around the country. In addition to the aforementioned artists and Lamar, the tour will also feature newer signees SZA, Lance Skiiiwalker, and SiR. Much like her labelmate Lamar, SZA enjoyed a particularly fruitful 2017, with her debut LP, CTRL, garnering critical acclaim as well as bringing her to Miami.

Thus far, 2018 looks particularly full for TDE; in addition to the Championship Tour, Lamar and Tiffith are curating the soundtrack for the Marvel Studios film Black Panther with contributions from their labelmates, and there have been hints that ScHoolboy Q’s follow-up to 2016’s Blank Face LP is close to completion.