Finding Significance in Small Stuff With Kelly Lee Owens

It's just past sunset in Kelly Lee Owens' London apartment, and she's palming a crystal while examining a pair of pigeons in the twilight when she's asked about “Bird,” a kalimba-infused track from her eponymous 2017 album. To Owens, it's a coincidence that gives meaning to an otherwise mundane moment. These sorts of serendipitous events, she says, occur to her "all day, every day.” But they’re not exclusive to her. Coincidences happen all around us, Owens insists, if only we look and make use of them. “Like anything, when you're open to it, it arrives,” she adds. “They're there for everyone; we just have to keep our heart and mind wide open.”

From humble indie-rock beginnings, the 29-year-old Welsh producer has become a techno-pop darling, remixing works by St. Vincent and Jenny Hva and earning the attention of Björk, who featured Owens on a 47-minute mix. Fashion house founder Alexander McQueen even used her track "Arthur" in a runway show. It’s been a big few years for Owens, and these have been undeniably big moments in her early career. But she still relishes the little things and gets a rush of joy each time she imbues small stuff with significance.