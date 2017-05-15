Katy Perry's Witness Tour Comes to Miami at Christmas.
|
Have a good meal, Katy!
Courtesy Capitol Records
How does Christmas with Katy Perry sound to you?
The soon-to-be American Idol judge, known for big songs and big productions, announced this morning that her new album, Witness, will be released June 9 by Capitol Records. On September 7, she will begin a U.S. tour that's slated to arrive in Miami December 20.
Singles from the album have already gained impressive popularity. "Chained to the Rhythm," featuring Skip Marley, went platinum. The follow-up single, "Bon Appétit," featuring Migos, who were recently part of a ruckus at Rolling Loud in Bayfront Park, has also sold big.
The North American tour will include two New York City shows — at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center — and one at the Staples Center in Los Angeles before coming to the Magic City in December. The Miami show will be the last of 2017. It will be held at the American Airlines Arena.
Upcoming Events
-
L.A. Guns Reunion Tour With Tracii Guns & Phil Lewis
TicketsThu., Jun. 22, 7:30pm
-
Rise Against & Deftones
TicketsFri., Jun. 23, 6:30pm
-
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
TicketsFri., Jun. 23, 7:30pm
-
Groovenics
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 7:30pm
-
Ozone - Odisea World Tour
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 8:00pm
Perry will donate tickets to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and will give $1 for very ticket sold the organization.
Tickets for U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Presale runs from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 18, through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open and continues through May 16.
Citi credit-card holders will also have access to U.S. presale tickets from noon May 18 through May 20.
The tour is Perry's first since 2015. She will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live May 20.
Here is the full schedule of her tour:
2017
9/7 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 - Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/2 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
2018
1/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
1/7 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
1/10 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
1/12 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
1/14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
1/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
1/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
1/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
2/2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
2/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Yngwie Malmsteen
TicketsFri., Jun. 16, 8:00pm
-
Bebe
TicketsFri., Jun. 16, 8:00pm
-
Emily Kopp with Alex Di Leo
TicketsSat., Jun. 17, 7:30pm
-
Rod Stewart & Rolling Stone Tribute Show
TicketsFri., Jun. 2, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!