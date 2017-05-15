Katy Perry's Witness Tour Comes to Miami at Christmas.

Have a good meal, Katy! Courtesy Capitol Records

How does Christmas with Katy Perry sound to you?

The soon-to-be American Idol judge, known for big songs and big productions, announced this morning that her new album, Witness, will be released June 9 by Capitol Records. On September 7, she will begin a U.S. tour that's slated to arrive in Miami December 20.

Singles from the album have already gained impressive popularity. "Chained to the Rhythm," featuring Skip Marley, went platinum. The follow-up single, "Bon Appétit," featuring Migos, who were recently part of a ruckus at Rolling Loud in Bayfront Park, has also sold big.

The North American tour will include two New York City shows — at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center — and one at the Staples Center in Los Angeles before coming to the Magic City in December. The Miami show will be the last of 2017. It will be held at the American Airlines Arena.

Perry will donate tickets to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and will give $1 for very ticket sold the organization.

Tickets for U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Presale runs from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 18, through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open and continues through May 16.

Citi credit-card holders will also have access to U.S. presale tickets from noon May 18 through May 20.

The tour is Perry's first since 2015. She will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live May 20.

Here is the full schedule of her tour:

2017

9/7 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 - Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018

1/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

