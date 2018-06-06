Saddle Up: Kanye Is Bringing Wyoming to Miami Tonight

Y'all really thought Yeezy Season was over? Not even close.

After dropping his latest album ye last week, which followed his previous month of controversial statements and actions, Kanye West is hosting something called Project Wyoming here in Miami. It's happening tonight, June 6, at 6 p.m. A venue has yet to be announced.

Kanye announced the event via his website, kanyewest.com. The announcement features footage of horses, mountains, and the ye album listening party held at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week, set to new Kanye Songs "Ghost Town" and "I Thought About Killing You" along with narration from Chris Rock. A shadow event is also being held in Chicago tonight, and another is planned in Brooklyn for tomorrow.

The page also contains an RSVP link, which will let you sign up for a waiting list to get into the event.

As for what, exactly, is happening at Project Wyoming, details are scant. The best guess is that it's a listening party for Kanye's project with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost . The team-up was announced in the batch of release dates Kanye tweeted on April 19. So far, he's stuck to that schedule, with Pusha T's Daytona released on May 25 and ye out last week. Kids See Ghost is next for June 8, and Cudi recently tweeted out the cover art for the project, done by Takeshi Murakami, who famously designed the art for Kanye's Graduation album.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

Reception for Kanye's latest project has been mixed in the wake of his incendiary return to the public spotlight. After cryptically tweeting for about a week in April, he suddenly came out as a supporter of Donald Trump, MAGA hat and all, and began endorsing conservative pundits like Candace Owens. Soon after came a controversial interview with TMZ in which he declared that slavery was "a choice" and that African slaves could have ended it had they not been "mentally imprisoned."

ye album cover Courtesy of Def Jam

After the interview, Kanye reportedly completely redid ye and used the record to comment on his actions - "My wife callin', screamin', say we 'bout to lose it all" he says on "Wouldn't Leave" - but the record thankfully features no endorsements of conservative politicians or public figures. It's also far less upsetting than his back-and-forth with T.I. on "Ye Vs. The People" and "Lift Yourself," aka the " Scoopity Poop" song, both of which were released shortly after the interview. Still, critics have been less-than-receptive to ye, with Jeff Weiss calling it "the unedited ramblings of the world’s oldest adolescent" in the Washington Post and Rob Harvilla of The Ringer declaring it "just good enough to keep it interesting, but no better." The most positive opinion on the album has come from The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano, who gave it an 8 and said he was "highly impressed" with the 7-track album's intimacy.

Of course, Kanye may be moving Wyoming to Miami because the ranch he held his last party at just banned all rappers. In any case, saddle up for tonight.

Kanye West: Wyoming in Miami. 6 p.m., Tonight, June 6, venue to be announced. RSVP at kanyewest.com.