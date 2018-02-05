Justin Timberlake's Unremarkable Return to the Super Bowl Halftime Stage

For most performers, a headlining spot during Super Bowl halftime means a shot at attaining or cementing global superstardom. For Justin Timberlake, it meant a chance at redemption.

Or at least that was the media narrative leading up to his Sunday-night concert. But judging from his fairly pedestrian performance, Timberlake saw his performance less as a chance to redeem his last appearance on the world's biggest stage than as just another night in an arena.

For years, Timberlake didn't get much respect. Though he has been singing and dancing on television for a quarter-century, since he was a preteen on The Mickey Mouse Club, his band, 'Nsync, was mostly treated as a teenybopper product devoid of substance save for its late-stage, R&B-tinged output. Then the release of his first solo effort, 2002's Justified, and particularly his boundary-pushing album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, made him a critic's darling.

But it's been a rough week in the life of JT. His recently released album, Man of the Woods, received mixed reviews, by far the worst for any of his solo efforts to date. And in the days leading up to his halftime performance, rumors of a holographic Prince cameo set a rage-tweet firestorm ablaze. Excerpts of an interview where Prince called posthumous duets "demonic" spread on social media, and outrage continued until former Prince collaborator Sheila E. took to Twitter to claim the hologram idea had been scrapped.

Yet when it finally came time to pay homage to the late musician, widely regarded as the best Super Bowl performer ever, in his hometown, what viewers got wasn't much better. Timberlake still sang a duet of "I Would Die 4 U" with moving images of Prince projected onto what appeared to be a bed sheet strung up by clothespins. There was a nod to Prince's suggestive, phallic guitar silhouette, and the moment passed almost as quickly as it began.