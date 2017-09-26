Jolt Radio Celebrates Seven Years And Looks Toward TV

When John Caignet first told friends he was starting an Internet radio station after graduating from college, they weren't sure what to think. "Internet radio is just coming up in a way," he says. "To a lot of people it [was] still a little alien." Seven years and nearly 60 shows later, Jolt Radio has grown into one of Miami's most popular alternative radio stations and a reliable platform for the city's artists to showcase their music.
When it came time to plan this year's anniversary celebration, Caignet thought he'd look to the people and artists who've helped build Jolt. It's going to be a blowout. The day-long festival (Caignet prefers to call it a carnival) will include performances from Miami favorites like Otto Von Schirach, POORgrrrl, Astari Nite, and Rat Bastard. There will also be audience activities like synth workshops, and Jolt will broadcast live talk shows from the bar and host a screening of the new Sound Waves TV show pilot. And of course, no Gramps party would be complete without a performance from Miss TOTO.
Caignet curated the lineup in much the same way he approaches the station's programming. "I wanted people that do 'Miami style' in a way, or put some kind of 'Miami style' in their music. Why not have somebody that plays booty music, somebody that plays house, somebody that plays hardcore and just section it out and make Gramps kind of like a little playground? [If] you're tired of listening to disco for the moment, then you go and walk into another room and you'll listen to weird ambient music."
Like the radio station itself, the anniversary event is meant to be a celebration of the city's musical underground. "It's pretty much for folks that want to listen to non-traditional stuff," he says.
Jolt's appeal has gone global, and Caignet is often surprised at his station's reach. Looking at listener stats, he was perplexed to find that some never logged off of Jolt's Internet stream, and decided to investigate. "I was kind of scratching my head. It turns out that they're record stores in Germany or France that constantly have Jolt turned on. It's insane."
As Jolt continues to grow, Caignet's interests and ambitions have grown beyond radio. Initially he rejected other media. He believed radio to be superior because of the element of imagination involved in active listening. But cameras were recently added to the studio to facilitate live streams, and he's in talks with some TV networks to take his Sound Waves show to a national audience. "It's transformed into a bigger thing," says Caignet of Jolt. "I think I'm happier and happier with the years that pass by."
Jolt Radio Seven Year Anniversary. Saturday, September 30, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669. Tickets are $10 via eventbrite.com.
