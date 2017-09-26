Jolt Radio Celebrates Seven Years And Looks Toward TV

When John Caignet first told friends he was starting an Internet radio station after graduating from college, they weren't sure what to think. "Internet radio is just coming up in a way," he says. "To a lot of people it [was] still a little alien." Seven years and nearly 60 shows later, Jolt Radio has grown into one of Miami's most popular alternative radio stations and a reliable platform for the city's artists to showcase their music.

When it came time to plan this year's anniversary celebration, Caignet thought he'd look to the people and artists who've helped build Jolt. It's going to be a blowout. The day-long festival (Caignet prefers to call it a carnival) will include performances from Miami favorites like Otto Von Schirach, POORgrrrl, Astari Nite, and Rat Bastard. There will also be audience activities like synth workshops, and Jolt will broadcast live talk shows from the bar and host a screening of the new Sound Waves TV show pilot. And of course, no Gramps party would be complete without a performance from Miss TOTO.