Soul Singer JJ Grey Is Finally Happy

It took years, maybe decades, but soul and Southern-rock singer JJ Grey is finally happy.

"I spent a lot of years complaining in my head, resentful," he says. "I was angry about a lot of things. After a while, I realized all my soul and reggae heroes were positive. I needed to stop crying, bitching, and complaining and start living."

The Jacksonville-based singer he says he took much of his anger out on his voice. "I started out singing at local dive bars where people didn't come to see you. I felt I had to push and push and push. I thought if you want an audience to hear you, you have to be loud," he recalls. "I eventually learned that loud is tedious — tedious to the audience and the body. Listen to Otis Redding or Wilson Pickett; they don't shout the whole time. I was being real mean to my voice. It got real raspy, which was cool for a Joe Cocker effect, but not if you want to have any range."