Jingle Ball Separates Manufactured Pop Acts From Those Who Are Here to Stay

You wouldn't expect to hear Kendrick Lamar's song "D.N.A." during a midset dance breakdown of Camila Cabello's performance. But there it was at Y100's Jingle Ball this past Sunday night, drowned out by a sea of screaming preteens who knew the words to the Damn track almost as well as they know Cabello's latest hit, "Havana."

Though Jingle Ball is dominated by tweens and their parents, there's no better place for any pop fan to catch the most popular artists of the moment and those who'll likely dominate the charts for the next couple of years. Once you get past the relentless onslaught of ads for local lawyers, Tic Tacs, and Capital One cards, Jingle Ball is still a worthy talent showcase. Anyone who has reached the top of the charts over the past decade has graced the show's stages, from Lady Gaga to Rihanna to Taylor Swift.

Up first was baby-faced boy band Why Don't We, who wisely signed up for Jingle Ball to gain exposure to young fans. Now that the One Direction dudes have broken up and set off on their own, we're due for a new boy-band cycle, but the boys of Why Don't We are still pretty green and relied heavily on pyrotechnics and flash to make up for their pedestrian dance moves and lack of presence. At their young age, there's plenty of time for growth, but the jury is still out on whether they'll be anything more than another name on a long list of manufactured pop acts that audiences just didn't buy.