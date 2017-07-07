menu

Jazid Will Close Its Doors After Monday


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Jazid Will Close Its Doors After Monday

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 8:46 a.m.
By David Rolland
Jazid Will Close Its Doors After Monday
Courtesy of Jazid
A A

After 21 years as South Beach's most dependable spot for a dance and a drink, Jazid has declared Monday, July 10, will be the last day of business. The bar at 1342 Washington Ave. was among South Beach's longest-running nightclubs, having opened its doors in 1996. The sale of the location has been finalized, and all that's left is to say goodbye this weekend.

Related Stories

Since the bar announced a few weeks ago that it would close, it has seen a bump in business. "It's been going good," Jazid co-owner Tony Alarcon says. "We're open every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with no cover. Everything is the same, until it's not." During this last hurrah, the club has hosted shows by old favorites, along with Friday-night sets by Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

These past few weeks have given Alarcon and Jazid regulars a chance for some last remembrances, drinks, and jams. The owner and his crew have prided themselves on providing South Beach these past two decades with live music from a multitude of genres. Jazid was originally intended to be a jazz club, but it quickly became apparent there wasn't enough demand in South Beach to offer only that genre, so they expanded to Afro-Cuban funk, reggae, and hip-hop. "The camaraderie of the employees and bands was sacred," Alarcon says. "It was a place you could play what you wanted to play without the confines of worrying what was hip. People asked, 'Is Jazid hip-hop or jazz or reggae?' I would say if you look in a dictionary, you won't find the word 'Jazid,' because its definition is always being written. But once you've been to Jazid, then you know how to describe it."

He promises these last nights of Jazid will be fun, if a little messy. "Ride on through. It's going to be a blast. You're not going to sleep until you piss your pants and forget your name, just like the old times."

David Rolland
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for New Times Broward-Palm Beach and Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Jazid
More Info
More Info

1342 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-9372

www.jazid.net

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >