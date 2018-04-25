Janna Pelle's "Hit and Run" Video Pays Tribute to Miami Cyclist Killed by a Distracted Driver

Pop musicians have dominated both the mainstream and independent music scenes over the last decade, but the genre is still often dismissed as vapid or shallow, and working within a pop music framework to convey a serious message is still sometimes thought of as trite. Miami-bred, New York-based indie pop musician Janna Pelle doesn't see the point in making pop music without a purpose, and she's on a mission to save lives with the video for her latest song "Hit and Run."

In the video, Pelle is seen lying on the street, immobile, ostensibly after being struck by a vehicle. Her body twitches periodically and her eyes roll back as debris sits in her hair and on her socks. Her boots and purse are strewn about as a jogger runs over her body and a woman walks past her pushing a stroller, until a cyclist finally comes to her aid. The scene is loosely reminiscent of the moment Pelle's lifelong best friend Patrick Wanninkhof was struck and killed by a distracted driver on a cross-country charity bike ride in July 2015.

Wanninkhof, a Key Biscayne native, was killed on an Oklahoma highway when driver Sarah K. Morris drove off the road and struck him after becoming distracted by a push notification from a real estate app. He was just 25 years old. Morris is one of the first drivers to ever be charged with felony first degree manslaughter for killing someone while driving distracted, and Pelle says the legal system is only beginning to catch up to the perils of the technological age. Wanninkhof's parents became advocates of the recent push to make texting and driving a primary offense in Florida. The effort passed the House but stalled in the Senate.

