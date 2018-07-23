Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer Is an Ode to Magic of the Marginalized

The first time I became aware of Janelle Monáe, she was dressed in her uniform. Clad in her signature black tuxedo with shoulder pads, white button-up shirt, matching tap shoes, and pompadour styled upright and proud, she glided toward me as "Tightrope" played during a rare 8 a.m. music video block on MTV. She moonwalked on the same channel Michael Jackson did decades earlier, lighting the floor beneath his every step. As Jackson and James Brown's influence showed in her movements, Monáe's androgynous styling recalled other artistic greats of the modern era: Little Richard, Prince, David Bowie.

As these music icons had done for decades during less politically agreeable eras, she intimated the visual vernacular I'd intuitively understood from a young age.

Yet despite an instant recognition that Monáe spoke my language, that she was somehow familiar, she was also mysterious in the same way her mentor Prince had famously been throughout his career. Asked about her personal or dating life, she'd answer she was interested in dating only androids — a reference to the Other in society, filtered through the lens of a young black woman who'd grown up obsessed with the sci-fi narratives of Philip K. Dick and Fritz Lang.