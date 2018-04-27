Jaialai Aims to Make Videos as Psychedelic as Their Music

When you dub yourself a psychedelic rock band, the look can be just as crucial as the sound. If you've ever seen local space rockers Jaialai play live, you've experienced their dedication to pleasing audience's eyes as well as the ears with the help of their light artist and honorary fifth member, Mikihumo. Now the Miami-based band is bringing its brand of trippiness to a pair of music videos.

The roll-out began last November with the release of "Chariot." It's a 360-degree video that looks cool when you scroll around on it on a desktop but is completely immersive on a phone or tablet, where you can control the perspective. It moves from location to location as a comatose actor watches the band play the song on television. "It was directed by Giulia Jimenez," says Jaialai guitarist Jose Vinicio Adames. "I knew her from Venezuela. She's a super-talented student in Savannah. She filmed the whole thing with a couple of actors and an abandoned location."

Next on the docket is a video for their newest single, "Broken Satellite." They will premiere the video May 15 after a one-hour performance at Ricky's South Beach. Singer Oscar Sardinia said the concept for this video came from the three directors, Eduardo Whaite, Josh DaSilva and Mike Tang. "One of the directors saw us play and thought a video would be a way to collaborate. The video shows three different stories of three different band members acting in different ways to the same end-of-the-world scenario. Each setting is filmed by a different director using a different perspective and color palette." The video was filmed this past winter all over Miami from Kendall to downtown to Little Haiti using locations provided by friends.