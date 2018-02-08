Rhondavous Brings an LA Nightlife Institution to Space

A decade ago, friends Loren Granich and Gregory Alexander were searching the Los Angeles nightclub scene for a party where they could feel comfortable. Even in the City of Angels, clubs were divided by sexual preference, and that was a problem for Granich, who is straight, and Alexander, who is gay. They wanted to party together in an environment where the different shades of sexuality weren't segregated but celebrated — and they bet a lot of people felt the same way.

"Going out as a group of straight and gay people is very different," says Granich, who DJs under the name Goddollars. "We couldn't find a place where all our friends could be in the room at the same time. To us it was a no-brainer, but we just didn't see that scenario getting served anywhere."

When the search for a party that catered to all different flavors proved fruitless, Granich and Alexander decided to start their own. It was centered around a fictional hostess, Rhonda, who personified the parties of yesterday they sought to emulate — a dash of Studio 54 and a sprinkling of Paradise Garage.