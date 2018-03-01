Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold Channels Uncertainty Into Song

Most of us don't do very interesting things with our time off. We might watch TV or read a book or just sit around and do absolutely nothing. Robin Pecknold, however, decided to do something a bit more adventurous: visit Mount Everest.

"I just did a trek to base camp," he says. "I just went by myself. It took like... 18 days or something, up and down, and that was probably the hardest thing I've ever done."

As frontman of the band Fleet Foxes, Pecknold makes music that might inspire one to scale mountains. When the band emerged at the end of the late 2000s, its mix of folk and rock was called "baroque pop," because even amid a wave of twee indie bands, Fleet Foxes sounded particularly ancient and mythical. After two successful albums, however, he was ready for something different.