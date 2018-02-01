Anything Goes at the International Noise Conference at Churchill's Pub

If you’ve felt a slight ringing in your ears the past few days, it’s because a certain clamorous time of year is upon us. The International Noise Conference (INC) will descend upon Churchill’s Pub for several nights of end-to-end insanity February 6 through 10. Think shrill feedback, outré performance art, weird fluids, and maybe even some melodies.

To say the showcase is one of the most extreme in Miami is an understatement. At the center of it has been local musician and producer Frank Falestra, better known by his stage name, Rat Bastard. “In 2001, we had an event called Bored Shitless Fest at Churchill's, which was a combination of extreme noise and singer-songwriters in alternating sets, and in 2002 Heatstroke at the Dorsch Gallery in Wynwood,” Rat recalls. “These Miami events influenced De Stijl/Freedom From Festival 2003 in Minneapolis, but with bigger names like Tony Conrad, which then influenced No Fun in NYC in 2004. February 2004 was the first International Noise Conference, with 27 out-of-town artists and seven locals.”

INC presents itself as a noise music conference, but really, anything goes. The main rule is not to be boring. Asked if there were any major changes this year, Rat says, “After the first year, we eliminated laptops and, later on, droning by mixer-only sets because they were just boring to watch.” He says the actual content of the show has always been eclectic. “Actually, believe it or not, [genre-wise] it's about the same overall since the first one in 2004. Only now, we have about 50 out-of-town artists, including some well-known acts, and about 150 local artists involved — both performing and curating.”